Lelo Drops Yet Another High-Quality Single With "Mourning Money"

BY Devin Morton
lelo-mourning-money-stream lelo-mourning-money-stream
Detroit rapper Lelo drops "Mourning Money," a single that feels like a bridge between two different eras of hip-hop.

Rapper Lelo has been making a bit of noise online in recent times, and now he's gearing up to drop his next project.

So far this year, Lelo's dropped some impressive singles with tracks like "Perfect Blue," "Bathing Ape," and "On The Wall" with Babyface Ray and more. It's going to be interesting to see what New Detroit actually features because he's already dropped 10 singles in 2025, with "Mourning Money" officially pushing him over that threshold.

"Mourning Money" is a short but effective single that features Lelo rapping over a beat that feels like it came from the early 2010s. It creates an atmosphere that feels reminiscent of some of the sounds that Wiz Khalifa rapped over in previous eras while he reminisces about his upbringing and those around him.

His flow, which is reminiscent of some of his Michigan peers (perhaps most notably Veeze) is a smooth one, and it feels like he's been in the game for much longer than he actually has been. It's extremely impressive in a lot of ways.

Overall, it is not hard to see the potential. New Detroit will likely prove to be among the better releases of 2025. Hip-hop fans should be preparing to view Lelo as one of the future success stories from the new era of Detroit rap. The project does not have a formal release date, but Lelo made an Instagram post claiming that it would be out there for fans to listen to some time this month. In the meantime, stream "Mourning Money" below.

Lelo - "Mourning Money"

Quotable Lyrics:

Sewed up and that's cool, I ain't never been the type to chat with n****s
Used to hang around the cool kids till I found out I was that n***a
Now I'm posted with the racks out, so all the wolves treat me like a trap n***a
I got n****s go to bat for me, drop strap, f**k around and slap n****s

