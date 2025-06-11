Lelo has had his fun growing his fan base over the last few years, but he's ready to seriously challenge his Detroit contemporaries.

Him starting to rap professionally at just 15 has probably helped him a ton in that regard. Naturally, it's allowed for him to work out the kinks and not be pressured to be a polished product right out of the gate. But now that that stage of his career is behind him, he's ready to show his hometown and the entire genre who's got next.

Overall, we can already tell that New Detroit is going to be a very self-assured record. That confidence is going to be key for the 21-year-old going forward. But he seems ready for the challenge to push this new era for Detroit hip-hop forward.

His single game has been very strong with cuts like "On The Wall" with Motown peer Babyface Ray, "Limbless," "No contempt," and more. Because of all of the heat Lelo's got, it's going to be interesting to see how he narrows down the tracklist when it's time to reveal it.

The storied Detroit rap scene has a hungry up-and-comer's debut album coming very soon. His name is Lelo, and the title of his project is New Detroit. It's a bold one for sure, but if you have been paying close attention to his rise as of late, you know that this kid's got next.

