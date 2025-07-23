Lelo Ushers In The "New Detroit" Sound On His Latest Project

BY Zachary Horvath 80 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lelo lelo
Lelo's melding of cloud rap and trap with a nostalgic tinge is what he's bringing to the table on "New Detroit."

Lelo has been gaining momentum for a lot of publications and fans, including us, in 2025. The Oak Park, Michigan native's run of singles been impressive as he's released nine solo efforts, including one with Babyface Ray, "On The Wall." Overall, he's shown his versatility as a songwriter, rapper, and a selector of great beats.

He's been blending sonic elements of the 2010s, current day, and even the 80s, to some degree. Shimmering synths on tracks like the opener to New Detroit, "Soldier," have this magical and nostalgic quality.

Lelo has cited artists like LUCKI and Earl Sweatshirt as key influences, which we can totally hear. They both go with very subdued but also atmospheric production at times. "Good For Your Health," track two on his new album, feels like something the former would put out.

However, it sounds like a Lelo song with the modern Detroit touches of the slippery hi-hats. But even though he's paying homage to plenty of acts, Lelo is riding solo on the 15-track effort. It's a subliminal message to his competition that he doesn't need assistance to usher in a new take on modern Midwest rap.

Also accompanying this anticipated release is a music video for "Solider," a song about resilience and providing for oneself and your loved ones.

Overall, there a lot of great vibes and sonics across New Detroit, with some of our favorites being "Paris," "Soldier," "Survivors Guilt." We highly recommend this tape. Lelo gets two thumbs up from us, and we can see him breaking through a bit more with this LP.

Read More: Clipse "Let God Sort Em Out" Review

Lelo New Detroit

New Detroit Tracklist:

  1. Soldier
  2. Good For Your Health
  3. Forever In A Day
  4. Paris
  5. Hundred Thousand Ones
  6. Call It
  7. Leisure
  8. F.A.L
  9. Between The 20s
  10. Sudden
  11. AM
  12. Groundhog Day
  13. Mourning Money
  14. Chrip
  15. Survivors Guilt

Read More: SZA & Nicki Minaj Twitter Beef, Explained

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.9K
lelo-mourning-money-stream Songs Lelo Drops Yet Another High-Quality Single With "Mourning Money" 643
lelo Songs Rising Michigan Rapper Lelo Links With Babyface Ray For Boastful Single "On The Wall" 1181
lelo Songs Lelo Prepares The Detroit Scene For What's To Come On His Debut Album With Dreamy Single "Bathing Ape" 708
Comments 0