Lelo Ushers In The "New Detroit" Sound On His Latest Project

Lelo has been gaining momentum for a lot of publications and fans, including us, in 2025. The Oak Park, Michigan native's run of singles been impressive as he's released nine solo efforts, including one with Babyface Ray, "On The Wall." Overall, he's shown his versatility as a songwriter, rapper, and a selector of great beats.
He's been blending sonic elements of the 2010s, current day, and even the 80s, to some degree. Shimmering synths on tracks like the opener to New Detroit, "Soldier," have this magical and nostalgic quality.
Lelo has cited artists like LUCKI and Earl Sweatshirt as key influences, which we can totally hear. They both go with very subdued but also atmospheric production at times. "Good For Your Health," track two on his new album, feels like something the former would put out.
However, it sounds like a Lelo song with the modern Detroit touches of the slippery hi-hats. But even though he's paying homage to plenty of acts, Lelo is riding solo on the 15-track effort. It's a subliminal message to his competition that he doesn't need assistance to usher in a new take on modern Midwest rap.
Also accompanying this anticipated release is a music video for "Solider," a song about resilience and providing for oneself and your loved ones.
Overall, there a lot of great vibes and sonics across New Detroit, with some of our favorites being "Paris," "Soldier," "Survivors Guilt." We highly recommend this tape. Lelo gets two thumbs up from us, and we can see him breaking through a bit more with this LP.
Read More: Clipse "Let God Sort Em Out" Review
Lelo New Detroit
New Detroit Tracklist:
- Soldier
- Good For Your Health
- Forever In A Day
- Paris
- Hundred Thousand Ones
- Call It
- Leisure
- F.A.L
- Between The 20s
- Sudden
- AM
- Groundhog Day
- Mourning Money
- Chrip
- Survivors Guilt
Read More: SZA & Nicki Minaj Twitter Beef, Explained