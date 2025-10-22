Banksy - Song by Lelo

Lelo has been putting on for Detroit, and with his recent run of singles being a success, he is back with a new one called "Banksy."

It be like simple things, lifted game, still the same me Had to keep it plain, fixed frames, still the samesie It cost a lot for you to hit the paint but the game free We ain’t on different teams, but the heater pitted against me

Lelo has been having a truly impressive run as of late. The Detroit artist has delivered a solid project, and some equally solid singles. With that in mind, fans are always excited to hear what's next. Last night, Lelo came through for those fans, with his latest single called "Banksy." This new track features some tight production, with a piano loop that is incredibly catchy and will get stuck in your head. Meanwhile, Lelo's slows are perfect for the beat he's rapping over. He is one of the young Detroit artists taking rap by storm, and we can't wait to hear a whole lot more from him.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!