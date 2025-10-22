Banksy - Song by Lelo

Lelo has been having a truly impressive run as of late. The Detroit artist has delivered a solid project, and some equally solid singles. With that in mind, fans are always excited to hear what's next. Last night, Lelo came through for those fans, with his latest single called "Banksy." This new track features some tight production, with a piano loop that is incredibly catchy and will get stuck in your head. Meanwhile, Lelo's slows are perfect for the beat he's rapping over. He is one of the young Detroit artists taking rap by storm, and we can't wait to hear a whole lot more from him.
Release Date: October 22nd, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Banksy
It be like simple things, lifted game, still the same me
Had to keep it plain, fixed frames, still the samesie
It cost a lot for you to hit the paint but the game free
We ain’t on different teams, but the heater pitted against me