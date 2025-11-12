XP - Song by Lelo

Lelo has been a rising star in the Detroit youth movement, and his recent run of singles is absolutely impressive.

Detroit rap fans have been blessed with some incredibly talented artists as of late. That is especially true of Lelo, who has been one of the leaders of the Detroit youth movement. His projects and singles have been solid, and he has kept himself busy with a plethora of releases. For instance, last night, he dropped off a new track called "XP." This new song is a banger, with bombastic production, and the rapping to match. The samples are glossy and have an 80s house music quality to them. They always enhance the bars, and when it comes to Lelo's flow, he sounds as confident as ever.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!