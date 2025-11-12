XP - Song by Lelo

Detroit rap fans have been blessed with some incredibly talented artists as of late. That is especially true of Lelo, who has been one of the leaders of the Detroit youth movement. His projects and singles have been solid, and he has kept himself busy with a plethora of releases. For instance, last night, he dropped off a new track called "XP." This new song is a banger, with bombastic production, and the rapping to match. The samples are glossy and have an 80s house music quality to them. They always enhance the bars, and when it comes to Lelo's flow, he sounds as confident as ever.
Release Date: November 11, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A