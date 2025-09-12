Peezy & Babyface Ray Unite For New Single, "Let's Talk About It"

BY Cole Blake 184 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Let's Talk About It, Peezy, Babyface Ray Let's Talk About It, Peezy, Babyface Ray
Fellow Detroit rappers Peezy and Babyface Ray have already collaborated on a number of songs over the years.

Peezy and Babyface Ray have teamed up for a new single titled "Let's Talk About It." The Detroit rappers dropped the collaborative effort through EMPIRE on Friday with an accompanying music video. In the piece, they rap about their lifestyles during studio sessions, at a strip club, and in more scenes.

Fans on YouTube appear to be loving the song. "They need to come up with another album together!!!" one user wrote. Another added: "2 of my absolute favorites reunite again and they HIT with every bar, the beat AND the video LOVE YALL STAY UP $$$ $ $$$ glad u released this again!!" One more brought up Babyface Ray's newest album. "Was wondering where this song went when it wasnt on codiene cowboy. worth the wait," they wrote.

Babyface Ray dropped Codeine Cowboy back on August 14. It features a total of 19 tracks with appearances from Veeze, YTB Fatt, Sauce Walka, LUCKI, and Lil Yachty, among others. As for Peezy, he's gearing up for the release of a new album of his own. When he shared "Let's Talk About It" on Instagram, he hinted that Still Ghetto is "coming soon."

Read More: Babyface Ray Mixes Detroit & Southern Hip-Hop Together On "Codeine Cowboy"

Peezy, Babyface Ray - "Let's Talk About It"

Quotable Lyrics:

You down bad, I know it hurt, your situation could be worse
We had to grind from out the mud, this sh*t here came from out the dirt
We ain't have a lot, but we took what we had and made it work
We gon' get rich or get indicted trying, you scared? Then go to church

Read More: Babyface Ray Accompanies New Album Announcement With Vibey Lil Yachty Collab "Wavy Crete"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
babyface-ray Mixtapes Babyface Ray Mixes Detroit & Southern Hip-Hop Together On "Codeine Cowboy" 845
babyface-ray Songs Babyface Ray Accompanies New Album Announcement With Vibey Lil Yachty Collab "Wavy Crete" 879
BabyFace Ray Concert After Party Music Babyface Ray Announces That Summer Will Be His With New Album 1178
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 74.5K
Comments 0