Peezy & Babyface Ray Unite For New Single, "Let's Talk About It"

Peezy and Babyface Ray have teamed up for a new single titled "Let's Talk About It." The Detroit rappers dropped the collaborative effort through EMPIRE on Friday with an accompanying music video. In the piece, they rap about their lifestyles during studio sessions, at a strip club, and in more scenes.
Fans on YouTube appear to be loving the song. "They need to come up with another album together!!!" one user wrote. Another added: "2 of my absolute favorites reunite again and they HIT with every bar, the beat AND the video LOVE YALL STAY UP $$$ $ $$$ glad u released this again!!" One more brought up Babyface Ray's newest album. "Was wondering where this song went when it wasnt on codiene cowboy. worth the wait," they wrote.
Babyface Ray dropped Codeine Cowboy back on August 14. It features a total of 19 tracks with appearances from Veeze, YTB Fatt, Sauce Walka, LUCKI, and Lil Yachty, among others. As for Peezy, he's gearing up for the release of a new album of his own. When he shared "Let's Talk About It" on Instagram, he hinted that Still Ghetto is "coming soon."
Peezy, Babyface Ray - "Let's Talk About It"
Quotable Lyrics:
You down bad, I know it hurt, your situation could be worse
We had to grind from out the mud, this sh*t here came from out the dirt
We ain't have a lot, but we took what we had and made it work
We gon' get rich or get indicted trying, you scared? Then go to church