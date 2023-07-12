Babyface Ray is keeping his prolific streak going. The Detroit rapper dropped two entire new albums last year. The two projects FACE and MOB added up to a full 38 new songs and there’s even more coming soon. He’s already released a trio of new singles in 2023 and there’s a whole new album coming soon. On Instagram earlier this week he announced Summer’s Mine, his new album. Fans won’t have to wait long for the release of the record either as Ray confirms the release date in the caption. “Summers Mine 🌊 7/21 Pre Save The 💿,” the description reads.

Former collaborators like Mozzy and G Herbo took to the comments under the post to hype up the release. Babyface Ray albums are often packed full of quality features. Alongside G Herbo, last year’s FACE also featured Pusha T, Wiz Khalifa, Yung Lean. 42 Dugg, and Icewear Vizzo. The follow-up MOB featured Lil Durk, Blxst, Doe Boy, and even more. Fans have plenty of hopes and expectations about who might appear on Summer’s Mine.

Babyface Ray’s New Project Drops This Month

Babyface Ray has already treated fans to three new songs so far this year. The first one “Ron Artest” dropped back in February and featured 42 Dugg. The track has become one of Ray’s biggest hits with over 20 million streams on Spotify since it dropped. He followed it up a few months later with the short but exceedingly glamorous “All-Star Team.” The accompanying music video made waves online for its portrayal of his excess.

Most recently, Babyface Ray dropped his most recent single “Donda Bag.” The Space-produced track got its own new music video and is set to appear on Ray’s new album. He’s also appeared on a handful of other songs as a feature. “Fair Exchange” is an Only Thrsday song that dropped a few months ago which featured a verse from Ray. He also appeared with Icewear Vezzo again alongside a pair of other rappers on the track “2 Million.” What do you think about Babyface Ray’s new album announcement? Let us know in the comment section below.

