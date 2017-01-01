Babyface Ray Grabs The Moment With “Summer’s Mine”

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray is officially back with his new album Summer’s Mine. The project follows three singles that Ray dropped earlier this year two of which appear on the record. Back in February, he dropped the single “Ron Artest” with 42 Dugg. The track has since become one of his biggest hits racking up over 20 million streams on Spotify. Despite that, it doesn’t appear in the tracklist of his new album. He followed that up later in the year with two more singles. “All-Star Team” and “Donda Bag” dropped in June and July respectively and both appear in the tracklist of Summer’s Mine.

Babyface Ray’s new album sports some impressive features. Veeze, Los and Nutty, Vory, Westside Gunn, and King Hendrick$ all make appearances in the 16-song tracklist. The track featuring Vory is called “Dancing With The Devil Pt. 2.” It’s a sequel to a track Ray released last year which featured Pusha T. Babyface Ray has a busy 2022 where he dropped two new albums. First came FACE which was quickly followed by MOB and both sported impressive feature lists. Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Wiz Khalifa, Pusha T, Yung Lean, and G Herbo are just a handful of the artists who appear.

Babyface Ray Claims The Summer

Babyface Ray has also kept himself busy with some appearances on other rappers’ songs this year. He makes an appearance on the song “Existence” from Payroll Giovanni’s new album Ghost Mode. All the way back in January, he made another appearance, this time on the Shady Blu song “Topic Of Conversation” supporting the up-and-coming California MC. What do you think of Babyface Ray’s new album and which track are you most excited to hear? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tracklist:

1.ScarFACE

2. Donda Bag

3. Bosses Linking With Bosses

4. Leaving London

5. All-Star Team

6. Luh Tyler Flow (feat. Los & Nutty)

7. I75

8. Racks N

9. Skateland

10. Life Full Of Lies

11. I Can’t Rap Foreva

12. Dancing With The Devil Pt. 2

13. Big Meech Holiday (feat. King Hendrick$)

14. Jackboys

15. Fly Gods

16. My Thoughts 4