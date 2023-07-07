In 2022, Babyface Ray secured himself a spot on the annual XXL Freshman list, alongside names like Saucy Santana, BabyTron, and Doechii. That same year, he gave us his FACE album featuring Pusha T and Wiz Khalifa, as well as singles like “Drive By” with Harry Fraud and French Montana plus “MOB” in December. The Detroit native has steadily kept the fire coming in 2023, collaborating with names such as Shady Blu, 42 Dugg, and Payroll Giovanni.

Back in June, Babyface gave us a solo effort called “All Star Team,” which arrived to rave reviews. Today (July 7), the 32-year-old is following that up with “Donda Bag” and its accompanying visual. As per Rap Radar, it was directed by Kardiak, and shows the talented lyricst putting together a fashion show while rhyming about his sometimes exuberant spending habits. “I ride out the foreign to a foreign, I ain’t even tryna brag / I done bossed my level up, it’s hard to see you eye to eye,” he tells listeners on one verse.

Babyface Ray is Back with "Donda Bag"

“Had to bring security, grab these bags when I be trying to shop / I’ve been knockin’ bi**hes, but it’s better with her diamond watch,” Babyface continues. “Donda Bag” runs just over three minutes. Production came together thanks to the rapper’s frequent collaborator, Space. It’s expected to appear on his upcoming third album, along with singles like “Ron Artest” and “Goofies,” though nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Check out the "Donda Bag" visual above, or add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music.

Quotable Lyrics:

My name good, my face clean, my pockets full, my people straight

Double-park, they let me through the back, I got my h**s with me

Ayo, MCM be all up in my hair, he wanna join the team

I tell my young dawg he won’t be like me, ’cause he keep drinkin’ green

