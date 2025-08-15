Babyface Ray Mixes Detroit & Southern Hip-Hop Together On "Codeine Cowboy"

Babyface Ray has been a steady voice back in Detroit and it's because of the improvement he's shown over a decade plus.

Babyface Ray is elevating his conversational style by fusing elements of his hometown sound with the trippy aesthetics of Southern hip-hop on his new album. We are talking about Codeine Cowboy, which is actually a double disc LP. It's out this weekend and features 19 tracks and nice set of features.

Veeze, YTB Fatt, Sauce Walka, LUCKI, and Lil Yachty are the main side attractions on this intoxicating listen. Ray's already known for having a solid ear for beats. But on Codeine Cowboy it feels like he didn't miss once on any of the tracks this time around.

He and his team of beat smiths were able to add an artsier flair, helping this project stand out from the rest of the trap focused albums out there. We also see Babyface Ray go in a more R&B direction after track 12.

While there isn't anything lyrically that we haven't heard before from artists like him when they focus more on relationships and love, the execution is still strong. It may be recency bias, but this is one of Ray's better albums front to back. Check out Codeine Cowboy below.

Babyface Ray Codeine Cowboy

Codeine Cowboy Tracklist:

Disc 1

  1. American Psycho
  2. Wavy Crete with Lil Yachty
  3. Standing on Business with LUCKI
  4. Kick The Cup Campaign
  5. Still Sippin with King Hendrick$, Sauce Walka
  6. Can't Be Me
  7. Netflix & Chill
  8. I Know with G.T.
  9. Lou Gram
  10. Rich & Bored with YTB Fatt
  11. Half Sleep

Disc 2

  1. Sin Aire with Samuel Shabazz
  2. Elevator Music
  3. Don't Misuse Me with JMSN
  4. Hood Cry with Mozzy
  5. Nobody's Perfect
  6. That's What They Told Me
  7. You Just For Me
  8. 1 On 1 Talk With God with Samuel Shabazz

