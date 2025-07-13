Babyface Ray Can't "Netflix & Chill" On New Single

Babyface Ray recently gave his flowers to the next Michigan generation with his "On The Wall" feature for Lelo, but he's still got it on his own material. More recently, he dropped the new single "Netflix & Chill" that balances out a grand and menacing beat with some occasionally introspective or melancholy moments.

It's a very interesting contrast that the Detroit lyricist makes very clear from the very first moments of the track's vocal performance. "Baby, I can't Netflix and chill, I'm still in motion / Think about the homies that I lost, I get emotional," he starts with on the song, which calls to other projects like last year's The Kid That Did.

Instrumentally, there is the expected Detroit bounce and drum kit to enjoy here, complete with the rapid, lasery flutters and some less recurrent embellishments. Melodically, there are some ethereal synths that make their way through the mix here and there. But the main draw is the key melody that plays throughout the entirety of "Netflix & Chill," which anchors Babyface Ray's confident and relentless performance in a menacing environment.

We'll see what the "Shrink Wrap" artist does next and whether or not this new track will lead to a new project at some point this year. Babyface Ray has always been pretty consistent with new material, whether it's his mixtapes or collaborations like "Wavy Navy University" with fellow Detroit spitter Veeze. But in any case, we always look forward to his next lyrical magic tricks and the bangers he's perfected.

Babyface Ray – "Netflix & Chill"