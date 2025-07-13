Babyface Ray Can't "Netflix & Chill" On New Single

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 39 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Babyface Ray Netflix And Chill Stream Babyface Ray Netflix And Chill Stream
Babyface Ray gets into some deep subject matter on this new song, but those are just a few breaks on this cool and confident banger.

Babyface Ray recently gave his flowers to the next Michigan generation with his "On The Wall" feature for Lelo, but he's still got it on his own material. More recently, he dropped the new single "Netflix & Chill" that balances out a grand and menacing beat with some occasionally introspective or melancholy moments.

It's a very interesting contrast that the Detroit lyricist makes very clear from the very first moments of the track's vocal performance. "Baby, I can't Netflix and chill, I'm still in motion / Think about the homies that I lost, I get emotional," he starts with on the song, which calls to other projects like last year's The Kid That Did.

Instrumentally, there is the expected Detroit bounce and drum kit to enjoy here, complete with the rapid, lasery flutters and some less recurrent embellishments. Melodically, there are some ethereal synths that make their way through the mix here and there. But the main draw is the key melody that plays throughout the entirety of "Netflix & Chill," which anchors Babyface Ray's confident and relentless performance in a menacing environment.

We'll see what the "Shrink Wrap" artist does next and whether or not this new track will lead to a new project at some point this year. Babyface Ray has always been pretty consistent with new material, whether it's his mixtapes or collaborations like "Wavy Navy University" with fellow Detroit spitter Veeze. But in any case, we always look forward to his next lyrical magic tricks and the bangers he's perfected.

Read More: Biggie's Son CJ Accused Of Facilitating Alleged Diddy Assault

Babyface Ray – "Netflix & Chill"

Quotable Lyrics
I was going through some s**t, that's when the blessing came,
I got some killers love me to death, don't even say my name,
The paint was forty, base two hundred, can't even get in my lane,
These n***as claiming that they players, don't even get in the game

Read More: Shannon Sharpe’s Accuser & Legal Team Absent At 1st Court Hearing In $50 Million Lawsuit

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 5.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.3K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.1K
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson Have A New Song Coming 6.5K
Comments 0