Babyface Ray And Veeze Sound Slick As Ever On "Wavy Navy University"

Ray skates on this one.

Babyface Ray has a unique delivery. It's simultaneously intense and laid back. He's able to communicate urgency without sounding frazzled, and his best songs are the ones that explore this tension. Babyface Ray has dropped quite a few singles ahead of his upcoming album, The Kid That Did. His latest release, though, "Wavy Navy University," might just be his best yet. The rapper manages to find a tempo and a beat that perfectly suits his delivery. It helps that Veeze shows up and keeps the momentum going on the song's back end. Babyface Ray doesn't waste any time getting started on "Wavy Navy University."

The first words he says are "let's go," and he means it. The rapper drops bars about everything under the sun, from Benzes and spaceships to riches and different languages. It sounds great, even if it's not very focused. "Yeah, mafia tied, we ain't blowin' up, bad b**ches flyin' in," Babyface Ray raps. "I was doin' hundred percent, class in session, lil' baby, sign in." Veeze puts a slight variation on Ray's flow, but he does it so seamlessly that it does feel like a cohesive collaboration. If we're being real, though, the real star of "Wavy Navy University" is the beat. It feels aquatic and malleable, while still having enough of a groove to anchor Ray's bars. A solid showcase all around.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Babyface Ray's Flow Perfectly Locks In With The Beat

Quotable Lyrics: