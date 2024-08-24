Babyface Ray & BossMan Dlow Are Stacking It Up On Their Single "Count Money"

Ray is getting ready to drop his new album in a couple of weeks.

Babyface Ray and BossMan Dlow are proving that they are an entertaining duo on their first collaboration, "Count Money". Both rappers skate over a woozy, minimal, and skittering beat. Overall, this is a beat that they are well accustomed to, so they are able to make light work of it. It's a pretty braggadocious cut, if the title didn't already give it away already. Ray and Dlow pen some sticky and clever bars as well, adding to the enjoyability factor. "The coupe sits so low to the Earth, now watch it crawl away / ... I just went two days, I'm good with the drink, now I got stomach pains".

Obviously, they aren't laying down some super dense bars, but they just work well with what's going on. "Count Money" is the latest single from Babyface Ray and one that will land on an upcoming project. It's going to be called The Kid That Did and it will be out on September 13. So far, Ray has released five in total, with the other ones being "Money On My Mind", "Ghetto Boyz" with Peezy, as well as "Shy Kid" and "Rubberband Man". While you wait on the album to drop, check out "Count Money" with the link below.

