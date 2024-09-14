Babyface Ray Keeps It Real & Chill On "The Kid That Did"

One of D-Town's chill vets is back with one of his biggest tapes to date.

Babyface Ray might not be a rapper that's on everyone's radar, but to us, he's really making a nice statement with The Kid That Did. This is the Detroit, Michigan native's latest project and it comes on the heels of 2023's Summer's Mine. In terms of singles, it was led by quite a few. The roll out began back in March with "Money On My Mind" and "Shy Kid". Then, things would continue a couple of months later with a July two-pack of "Ghetto Boyz" and "Rubberband Man".

Finally, Babyface Ray would wrap things up with "Count Money" and then Wavy Navy University on Monday. Overall, we feel that the laid-back veteran is sounding perhaps better than he ever has. Throughout the 20 songs here, he's dropping some simple yet effective lyrical gems, keeping things real with the listener. Furthermore, the production is excellent and that helps when you have stars like Boi-1da, DJ ESCO, and Pooh Beatz in the fold. It's wavy and crisp and it also feels kind of fresh while also paying some respects to the sounds that have been created in the blue-collar city. There's a lot of standout tracks, with some our favorites being the Veeze-assisted "Wavy Navy University" and "Watching My Page".

The Kid That Did - Babyface Ray

The Kid That Did Tracklist:

  1. Groupies & Goofies
  2. Count Money (feat. BossMan Dlow)
  3. Rubberband Man
  4. Shy Kid
  5. I Need Some Motivation
  6. Wavy Navy University with Veeze
  7. Watching My Page
  8. Delusional with Hunxho
  9. Cherish with DJ ESCO
  10. Stuck In My Ways with King Hendrick$
  11. Nights like This
  12. 2 for 6 with G Herbo
  13. Fish Tail Fish Scale
  14. Legacy with Doughboy Clay
  15. Money On My Mind
  16. Million Dollar Baby
  17. Ghetto Boyz with Peezy
  18. High Off Life with Moxie Knox
  19. Guardian Angel with Rexx Life Raj, Samuel Shabazz
  20. The World Is Yours with Fabolous, Rich Paul

