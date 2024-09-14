Babyface Ray Keeps It Real & Chill On "The Kid That Did"

Babyface Ray might not be a rapper that's on everyone's radar, but to us, he's really making a nice statement with The Kid That Did. This is the Detroit, Michigan native's latest project and it comes on the heels of 2023's Summer's Mine. In terms of singles, it was led by quite a few. The roll out began back in March with "Money On My Mind" and "Shy Kid". Then, things would continue a couple of months later with a July two-pack of "Ghetto Boyz" and "Rubberband Man".

Finally, Babyface Ray would wrap things up with "Count Money" and then Wavy Navy University on Monday. Overall, we feel that the laid-back veteran is sounding perhaps better than he ever has. Throughout the 20 songs here, he's dropping some simple yet effective lyrical gems, keeping things real with the listener. Furthermore, the production is excellent and that helps when you have stars like Boi-1da, DJ ESCO, and Pooh Beatz in the fold. It's wavy and crisp and it also feels kind of fresh while also paying some respects to the sounds that have been created in the blue-collar city. There's a lot of standout tracks, with some our favorites being the Veeze-assisted "Wavy Navy University" and "Watching My Page".