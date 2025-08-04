Lil Yachty Labels Drake The "Biggest Rapper Of All Time"

Lil Yachty had some major praise for Drake, who he has been friends with in the public eye for a number of years.

Lil Yachty described Drake as the "biggest rapper of all time" during a recent appearance on the MdFoodieBoyz podcast. A clip of the remark has been circulating on social media over the weekend.

One of the hosts asks Yachty to help them get the Toronto rapper to come on the show. "You want the biggest rapper of all time?" Yachty asks in response. "You're aiming for the stars." From there, Yachty speaks about Druski after the other co-hosts suggest bringing on the viral comedian. "I'm his first famous friend. He's hilarious. He texted my phone yesterday," Yachty reveals.

When Akademiks TV shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), debate ensued over the comments. "He is. He’s so big he’s not even viewed as a rapper anymore. Especially by the purists & gatekeepers in hip-hop culture," one user wrote. Another added: "Even though Kanye still my goat not gone lie Drake kinda is man and he still going the gap really only gonna get bigger." Others were more critical, such as one fan who responded: "These kids are basically the type behind these owl pages stuffing drake d*ck down their throats and literally willing to ruin someone’s life if they don’t like drake music."

Drake "Iceman" Album

Lil Yachty and Drake have been close for several years, but fans began theorizing about a rift in their relationship in 2024. While speaking with Shannon Sharpe for an interview on Club Shay Shay, Yachty shut down the idea. "Call it glazing if you want to, man. That’s my big brother… I think that he’s a great guy, and he’s done a lot for a lot of people," he said in February.

Lil Yachty's praise of Drake comes as the Some Sexy Songs 4 U rapper is gearing up to release his next solo studio album, Iceman. He's already dropped several singles from the project, including "What Did I Miss?" as well as "Which One" with Central Cee. Drake has yet to confirm the release date for the album.

