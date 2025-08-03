T-Pain Plays Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy" At Lollapalooza After Divisive Retirement Remarks

BY Devin Morton 176 Views
t-pain-rich-baby-daddy-hip-hop-news
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: T-Pain performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on August 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
T-Pain played Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy" during his set at the popular music festival, potentially suggesting they made up after their "beef."

T-Pain and Drake had a brief back and forth earlier this year, after the former called the latter out for not heeding his own advice surrounding making a graceful exit from the music industry. Drake previously said he wanted to "bow out" and not be "kicked out" during a 2023 interview with Lil Yachty, and T-Pain made fun of the rapper for continuing to release singles that didn't land with the public.

Drake responded by saying that T-Pain has always resented him, while OVO Chubbs (Drake's close friend and head of security) trolled him during a trip to France and suggested that people do not know him overseas.

Now, things may be on more peaceful terms again. During his set at Lollapalooza in Chicago, T-Pain played Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy." It was a surprise, as the two had friction barely a month earlier. But based on this move, the beef may be a thing of the past (for now).

T-Pain Lollapalooza

T-Pain filled his set with tributes to other artists. He performed covers of Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T." and Fugees' "Ready or Not," on top of his list of 2000s hits. He also appeared to draw a good crowd, showing that his second life as a streamer and the nostalgia from his older tracks has proven to be a winning development for him.

As for Drake, he's been all over the headlines recently. He's been touring Europe with PARTYNEXTDOOR, and is currently on the hunt for a woman named Julia. He also reignited his beef with Anthony Fantano, after allegations of racism were levied against the critic by the internet. Moreover, he is on the road to releasing ICEMAN, an album where the only insight about its future that fans can hold on to is that it is "coming soon." Maybe a collaboration between the two rapper/singers is on the table now.

