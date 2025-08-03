T-Pain Plays Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy" At Lollapalooza After Divisive Retirement Remarks

T-Pain and Drake had a brief back and forth earlier this year, after the former called the latter out for not heeding his own advice surrounding making a graceful exit from the music industry. Drake previously said he wanted to "bow out" and not be "kicked out" during a 2023 interview with Lil Yachty, and T-Pain made fun of the rapper for continuing to release singles that didn't land with the public.

Drake responded by saying that T-Pain has always resented him, while OVO Chubbs (Drake's close friend and head of security) trolled him during a trip to France and suggested that people do not know him overseas.

Now, things may be on more peaceful terms again. During his set at Lollapalooza in Chicago, T-Pain played Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy." It was a surprise, as the two had friction barely a month earlier. But based on this move, the beef may be a thing of the past (for now).

Read More: Drake Reignites Beef With Anthony Fantano By Trolling Him On Instagram Amid Controversy

T-Pain Lollapalooza

T-Pain filled his set with tributes to other artists. He performed covers of Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T." and Fugees' "Ready or Not," on top of his list of 2000s hits. He also appeared to draw a good crowd, showing that his second life as a streamer and the nostalgia from his older tracks has proven to be a winning development for him.