Lil Yachty & New Concrete Boys Member Honest Drop New "Fasho Dat" Single

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Lil Yachty Honest Concrete Boys Fasho Dat Stream Lil Yachty Honest Concrete Boys Fasho Dat Stream
Lil Yachty recently announced that Concrete Boys' "It's Us Vol. 2" is coming soon, and Honest will be its big showcase.

The Concrete Boys are the flagship of Lil Yachty these days, and we now have a new member in the ranks to push the collective forward. Honest just made his Concrete Rekordz debut with the new single "Fasho Dat."

What's more is that Yachty announced his hip-hop crew will drop their next project It's Us Vol. 2 very soon, which is exciting news for fans. It's Us Vol. 1 released last April to pretty solid acclaim, even if some group drama threatened to make things more complex in the aftermath.

Either way, this new single hints towards a fun time on the next project. Honest makes a solid impression with a dynamic vocal performance, steady flows, and lines that feel quite up Lil Yachty's alley when it comes to sense of humor. Speaking of the Atlanta creative, he floats on the Earl On The Beat instrumental with his trademark charisma.

The bass is the big factor to mention when it comes to the beat on "Fasho Dat," and some pianos and scrappy synths fill out the blanks. It's not revolutionary production by any means, but it's well within the comfortable and consistent zone we know the Concrete collective does well in.

We'll see what's next for the "I Need Meds" MC and his newest rap partner. We still don't have a release date for It's Us Vol. 2, but that will probably change very soon. If it's at the same level as "Fasho Dat," we'll have plenty of bangers to enjoy.

Read More: Druski’s Taps Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, & Rick Ross As House Guests For Season 2 of “Coulda Been House”

Lil Yachty, Honest & Concrete Boys – "Fasho Dat"

Quotable Lyrics
Hellcat Redeye, yellow Ben Bros,
Redbone caramel with the white toes,
Pink diamonds looking fruity like Mentos,
And your diamonds moissanite, but we don't do those

Read More: Lil Yachty Brings More Concrete Boys Style To Air Force 1

