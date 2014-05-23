honest
- Newsanders Gets "Honest" On Electrifying New EPanders continues to reach new peaks. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentOffset's "Father Of 4" Lyrics Are Honest Reflections Of Self"Father Of 4" finds Offset harnassing his "dad-strength" in the booth. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsJimmy Butler Talks “Brutally Honest” Practice & Being Tough On KAT & WigginsJimmy Butler sits down with Rachel Nichols to talk about Wednesday's intense practice. By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentFuture's Albums, RankedWe take a look at Future's studio albums. By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MixtapesKR Gets Honest On "In Due Time" LPKR shares his most fierce effort yet.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentCardi B Credited By Bernie Sanders With Illustrating Social Welfare CrisisBernie invokes Cardi B during twitter debate.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentTop 35 Best Future Songs Of All TimeWith Future at his peak, we look back on his best songs.By Vince Rick
- Original ContentFuture & Metro Boomin: The Complete DiscographyExplore Future and Metro Boomin's immense and and impressive discography. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture Has Earned 7 RIAA Plaques This MonthFrom gold to triple platinum, Future was awarded a total of 7 RIAA plaques in April. By Angus Walker
- MusicVOTE: What Is Your Favorite Future Project?Following the release of "FUTURE" and "HNDRXX," which of the prolific Atlanta rapper's albums and mixtapes is his strongest?By Trevor Smith
- MusicFuture's Top 5 ProjectsWe bring you the definitive best Future projects list.By hnhh
- NewsFuture "Like I Never Left" Documentary Part 1Future rolls out part 1 of his new documentary, "Like I Never Left."By Rose Lilah
- Original Content5 Things We Want From Future's New AlbumFuture said the world is ready for his album, so here are five things we'd like to hear on it.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsNever Satisfied (Full Version)Mike WiLL (finally) shares the full version of Future and Drake's "Never Satisfied."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsFuture "I'm Just Being Honest" DocumentaryTake a look at Future's road to his "Honest" LP.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFuture "Side Effects" VideoFuture releases a video for "Side Effects."By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosFuture "Blood, Sweat, Tears" VideoWatch the official music video for Future's "Blood, Sweat, Tears" off "Honest."By Rose Lilah
- NewsFuture Says Pharrell Was Hesitant To Appear On "Move That Dope"In a new interview, Future reveals that Pharrell initially thought his verse on "Move That Dope" would result in "backlash" from fans of his poppier material.By Patrick Lyons