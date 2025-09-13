Honest, Lil Yachty, SKT Boo & Kkruggerr Tear Through New Single "YNGTC"

Lil Yachty has skyrocketed in the 2020s decade, whether it's for his individual career moves or his collective direction of the Concrete Boys. Alongside new member Honest plus Atlanta rappers SKT Boo and Kkruggerr, he came through with a killer verse on the new song "YNGTC" via Concrete Rekordz and Quality Control Music.

Furthermore, this follows Honest and Lil Yachty's "Fasho Dat" single, which formally introduced the former as a new part of the crew. All four MCs give fun, charismatic, volatile, and energetic performances on the mic, with Yachty in particular tapping into his higher nasal register and sounding like he's having a ball while doing so. It's kind of similar to his recent "BodyRock" collaboration with Tisakorean, but other cuts like LUCKI's recent collaboration "I Don't Care..." show that there's still plenty of versatility in the tool belt.

We'll see if a Volume Two for the Concrete Boys comes out soon – if it's anything like "YNGTC," it will most likely be even more fun than the first. They all play to their strengths here over a triumphant beat with an evocative descending piano line and a brass-like melodic lead. While there are certainly more dynamic beats out there, that doesn't matter at all when four spitters impress throughout.

As for any timeline on future releases from the Concrete Boys or Lil Yachty, we don't have a clear idea. But these recent singles and moves might just prove a lot of naysayers wrong with more heat.

Honest, Lil Yachty, SKT Boo & Kkruggerr – "YNGTC"