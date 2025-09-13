Honest, Lil Yachty, SKT Boo & Kkruggerr Tear Through New Single "YNGTC"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 200 Views
The Concrete Boys are expanding, and this link-up between Honest, Lil Yachty, SKT Boo, and Kkrugger is wall-to-wall fun.

Lil Yachty has skyrocketed in the 2020s decade, whether it's for his individual career moves or his collective direction of the Concrete Boys. Alongside new member Honest plus Atlanta rappers SKT Boo and Kkruggerr, he came through with a killer verse on the new song "YNGTC" via Concrete Rekordz and Quality Control Music.

Furthermore, this follows Honest and Lil Yachty's "Fasho Dat" single, which formally introduced the former as a new part of the crew. All four MCs give fun, charismatic, volatile, and energetic performances on the mic, with Yachty in particular tapping into his higher nasal register and sounding like he's having a ball while doing so. It's kind of similar to his recent "BodyRock" collaboration with Tisakorean, but other cuts like LUCKI's recent collaboration "I Don't Care..." show that there's still plenty of versatility in the tool belt.

We'll see if a Volume Two for the Concrete Boys comes out soon – if it's anything like "YNGTC," it will most likely be even more fun than the first. They all play to their strengths here over a triumphant beat with an evocative descending piano line and a brass-like melodic lead. While there are certainly more dynamic beats out there, that doesn't matter at all when four spitters impress throughout.

As for any timeline on future releases from the Concrete Boys or Lil Yachty, we don't have a clear idea. But these recent singles and moves might just prove a lot of naysayers wrong with more heat.

Honest, Lil Yachty, SKT Boo & Kkruggerr – "YNGTC"

Quotable Lyrics
Honey, I'm with the misters,
Riding 'round with a missile,
Anybody, everybody issue,
Anybody, everybody get touched

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
