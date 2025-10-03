No Dreads - Song by DDG & PlaqueBoyMax

DDG and PlaqueBoyMax have arrived with their follow-up to "Pink Dreads." It is a single simply called "No Dreads."

Invite her to the house, tryna f*ck, I'm tryna get in it Smokin' on some za, I'm too high, I keep grinnin' I can't even ride in your ride 'less it's tinted She know I'm that guy, she can't lie, I've been winning

DDG & PlaqueBoyMax are frequent collaborators thanks to their proximity to the streaming world. Overall, they have even made songs together. For instance, the song "Pink Dreads"was a major viral hit that was beloved by fans on initial release. After being overplayed quite a bit, the song is now getting new life thanks to a sequel that was released on Friday. This new version is called "No Dreads," and unfortunately, it probably won't hit the same heights as the original. At just under two minutes in length, this song sees PBM and DDG giving their usual autotuned performances. The lyrics are vapid and shallow, but certainly make for easy listening.

