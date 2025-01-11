Mac Miller's Estate Previews "Balloonerism" On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

BYGabriel Bras Nevares443 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
December 30, 2012; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Recording artist Mac Miller on the field prior to the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers NFL contest at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
We can't wait for this long-lost release.

Welcome back to our Fire Emoji playlist, where our latest update is here to take you through the best of the best new releases that hip-hop had to offer this week. We'd be remiss not to start off with one of 2025's most anticipated projects. Mac Miller's estate has released the first single for his long-lost project Balloonerism, which is getting an official release next week (Friday, January 17) following a whole lot of leaks from this era in between 2013's Watching Movies With The Sound Off and 2014's Faces. "5 Dollar Pony Rides" is the first song that they teased from it upon its announcement, and its full version is incredibly soulful, warm, passionate, funky, and tender.

Moving along on Fire Emoji, we have WHAM (Extended Version) from Lil Baby, the deluxe version to his new album that adds even more heat to the tracklist. The easy standout here is "99" thanks to its bombastic and epic brass-led trap beat with rattling percussion, plus a pretty slick Future feature that matches Baby's flow quite well. The latter has a bit of a different vocal tone and delivery that's a bit more nasal than usual, and it packs a punch despite landing on a track with a pretty short runtime.

Read More: Man Convicted Of Selling Fatal Drugs To Mac Miller Released From Prison

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Elsewhere, Jack Harlow's previously released "Tranquility" is finally on streaming services, and thus makes an appearance on Fire Emoji this week. It is one of the Louisville MC's most introspective, humble, and vulnerable cuts yet, a direction that the light piano and vocal samples – plus the crisp and minimal percussive pattern – indicates with ease and no pretenses. While there are some bars here and there that are open for misinterpretation, it's compelling to hear a rapper engage with these themes.

Finally on Fire Emoji, we have the first two viral rap hits of 2025, which come from surprising corners for many listeners. First up is "Pink Dreads" from DDG and PlaqueBoyMax, whose atmosphere-heavy crashes and clap-led bouncy percussion can easily entrance you along with warbled vocal deliveries. Of course, we can't forget "Tweaker" from LiAngelo Ball, G3 GELO, or however you want to call him. We've never felt 2006 this much since... Well, 2006. And it bangs.

Read More: Lil Baby Sets Milestone With Updated First Week "WHAM" Sales

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...