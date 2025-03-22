Jack Harlow & Doja Cat Get Bouncy On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Welcome back to our latest Fire Emoji playlist update, which packed up the best of the best rap releases of the week for your convenience. It's a particularly groovy check-up this time around, mostly thanks to the new Jack Harlow and Doja Cat single "Just Us." It shows both artists at a high charismatic level thanks to the desperately horny and playful subject matter and the peppy percussion that provides a nice syncopation with the main melodic focus. With a new Harlow album coming soon, hopefully these pop-ready jams also come with some lyrical flexes, although neither collaborator slouches on that here.

Keeping up with the new collaborations on Fire Emoji, we'd be remiss not to mention the reunion of NAV and Metro Boomin. Their new track "REAL ME" is pretty much exactly what you would expect from the duo: heavy autotune, spacey synthesizers and pads, some crisp but stark trap drums, and occasional instrumental and melodic flourishes that have characterized a lot of the St. Louis producer's behind-the-board work in recent years. Those shifts show up as more subtle variations here, though, which fits well with the Toronto native's style.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Another team-up we wanted to highlight on Fire Emoji is the new Lil Durk single from behind bars, "Can't Hide It," with a guest performance from Jhené Aiko. As the announcement of his marriage to India Royale at the start of the cut suggests, this is one of Smurk's more mellow and romantic cuts and boasts a simple beat to keep that focus. Aiko has an airy and hypnotizing vocal showing here that gives more light to this cloudy circumstance. Amid his alleged murder-for-hire case, at least fans of The Voice got to hear a taste of the upcoming album.