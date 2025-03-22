Jack Harlow & Doja Cat Get Bouncy On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Jack Harlow Doja Cat Fire Emoji Playlist Hip Hop News
Rapper Jack Harlow poses on the 150th Kentucky Derby red carpet Saturday. May 04, 2024. © Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
"Fire Emoji" boasts bangers from Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, NAV, Metro Boomin, Wale, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and Moneybagg Yo this week.

Welcome back to our latest Fire Emoji playlist update, which packed up the best of the best rap releases of the week for your convenience. It's a particularly groovy check-up this time around, mostly thanks to the new Jack Harlow and Doja Cat single "Just Us." It shows both artists at a high charismatic level thanks to the desperately horny and playful subject matter and the peppy percussion that provides a nice syncopation with the main melodic focus. With a new Harlow album coming soon, hopefully these pop-ready jams also come with some lyrical flexes, although neither collaborator slouches on that here.

Keeping up with the new collaborations on Fire Emoji, we'd be remiss not to mention the reunion of NAV and Metro Boomin. Their new track "REAL ME" is pretty much exactly what you would expect from the duo: heavy autotune, spacey synthesizers and pads, some crisp but stark trap drums, and occasional instrumental and melodic flourishes that have characterized a lot of the St. Louis producer's behind-the-board work in recent years. Those shifts show up as more subtle variations here, though, which fits well with the Toronto native's style.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Another team-up we wanted to highlight on Fire Emoji is the new Lil Durk single from behind bars, "Can't Hide It," with a guest performance from Jhené Aiko. As the announcement of his marriage to India Royale at the start of the cut suggests, this is one of Smurk's more mellow and romantic cuts and boasts a simple beat to keep that focus. Aiko has an airy and hypnotizing vocal showing here that gives more light to this cloudy circumstance. Amid his alleged murder-for-hire case, at least fans of The Voice got to hear a taste of the upcoming album.

But don't think that this update forgot about the solo cuts. Wale went for a very soulful and tender approach on his new record "Blanco," and still shows off his skill on the mic. Finally on Fire Emoji, Moneybagg Yo added another luxurious but determined flex anthem to his repertoire via "Close The Door." He actually comes through with a lighter vocal tone and more personal lyrics than usual, which is quite interesting to see pair up with dreamy piano keys.

