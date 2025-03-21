Moneybagg Yo Is Locking In On His Personal Goals On "Close The Door"

Moneybagg Yo may seem like a confident guy on the outside, but deep down, he's been battling inner demons just like everyone else.

Look at my eyes 'fore you try to judge me I got my icе on, not in public Some days I be hopin' niggas try to touch I know how it feel, n*gga, I done been brokе before (Sh*t, I've been f*cked up too) F*ck all these n*ggas, I officially close the door (Fall back and just focus on you, go)

On the track's lone verse, Moneybagg Yo does drop a lot of brags and flexes. On the surface, it's a boastful record. But the chorus touches on the journey that it took to reach all of that success. As you all know that the road to generational wealth is never easy for a multitude of reasons. The Memphis rapper touches on his personal bouts, particularly relationships and "problems that I can't explain." This is Yo's first release of 2025, and it's seemingly not even close to being his last. He teased that he's got a lot more coming this summer. Hopefully, with a strong track like "Close The Door," it's another album with more inspirational bangers.

If you follow Moneybagg Yo on social media, particularly Instagram, you may have noticed his physical transformation. He's been posting a lot recently about his workouts, diet, supplements and vitamins, and motivation. For example, one of his carousels had a caption that wrote, "Remember They Wanna See U Down Just Cause Its U!! STAY IN YO BAGG!!!" All of this self-improvement for himself and the ones he cares about has seemingly inspired him to drop a new single. That would be "Close The Door," which focuses on these themes to a tee.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.