Moneybagg Yo Is Locking In On His Personal Goals On "Close The Door"

If you follow Moneybagg Yo on social media, particularly Instagram, you may have noticed his physical transformation. He's been posting a lot recently about his workouts, diet, supplements and vitamins, and motivation. For example, one of his carousels had a caption that wrote, "Remember They Wanna See U Down Just Cause Its U!! STAY IN YO BAGG!!!" All of this self-improvement for himself and the ones he cares about has seemingly inspired him to drop a new single. That would be "Close The Door," which focuses on these themes to a tee.
On the track's lone verse, Moneybagg Yo does drop a lot of brags and flexes. On the surface, it's a boastful record. But the chorus touches on the journey that it took to reach all of that success. As you all know that the road to generational wealth is never easy for a multitude of reasons. The Memphis rapper touches on his personal bouts, particularly relationships and "problems that I can't explain." This is Yo's first release of 2025, and it's seemingly not even close to being his last. He teased that he's got a lot more coming this summer. Hopefully, with a strong track like "Close The Door," it's another album with more inspirational bangers.
Moneybagg Yo "Close The Door"
Quotable Lyrics:
Look at my eyes 'fore you try to judge me
I got my icе on, not in public
Some days I be hopin' niggas try to touch
I know how it feel, n*gga, I done been brokе before (Sh*t, I've been f*cked up too)
F*ck all these n*ggas, I officially close the door (Fall back and just focus on you, go)