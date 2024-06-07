Moneybagg Yo Drops Off Blistering "PLAY DA FOOL" One Week Ahead Of "SPEAK NOW"

Moneybagg has a lot of people in his ear.

Moneybagg Yo has fans on the edge of their seats. The Memphis, Tennessee spitter was on pace to drop his newest album SPEAK NOW on May 24. However, the 32-year-old was not quite ready to release it to the masses just yet. Subsequently, fans were left disappointed, but there is a good reason for it. The hitmaker revealed that a major feature could not be left behind and he wanted to make sure that record would make the cut. SPEAK NOW is just one week away from dropping (June 14), so the wait will hopefully be worth it in the end. But before that arrives, Moneybagg Yo has one more single to share from it called "PLAY DA FOOL".

This is the third offering from the project, as it supersedes "Bussin" with Rob49, and "TRYNA MAKE SURE", which has been popping off. Yo is synonymous with being cutthroat and aggressive and "PLAY DA FOOL" is no different. Subsequently, you get a lot of bars about street life, snitches, violence, and the like. Moneybagg locks in and finds a pocket as soon as the record starts, leading to a thoroughly entertaining 2:20.

Listen To "PLAY DA FOOL" By Moneybagg Yo

