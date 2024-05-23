Moneybagg Yo Delays "Speak Now" Release Due To Major Feature

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Moneybagg Yo's upcoming album, Speak Now, since he announced it earlier this month. It was originally slated for release tomorrow (May 24), however, listeners will have to wait just a bit longer to hear it. While this certainly comes as a disappointment to those itching to hear what he has to offer next, he promises that it'll be well worth the wait. In fact, he took to Instagram today to announce the project's new release date, and to tease an exciting feature.

"Just Got A Crazyyyyy Feature In I Couldn’t Drop This Project Without," he captioned a photo of himself at the drawing board on Instagram. "Now Everything Locked In Fasho sho Its Worth Da Wait👀🔒🔥." He didn't provide his followers with many more details than that, though he confirmed that Speak Now will now arrive on June 14, roughly three weeks away.

Moneybagg Yo's Speak Now Will Now Arrive On June 14

Of course, fans in his comments section are expressing frustration that they'll have to wait almost a month to hear the project, especially considering the fact that many of them thought they'd hear it at midnight. Regardless, plenty of them have faith that it'll be worth it and are speculating about who the exciting new feature could be. "It’s gonna be Cardi B," one Instagram user theorizes. "Drake or Future," another guesses.

While it's certainly fun to speculate, fans will just have to wait until next month to discover who the delay was for. What do you think of Moneybagg Yo delaying the release of his new album, Speak Now? Are you disappointed, or do you think it'll be worth the wait? What about him teasing a major new feature? Who do you think it could be? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

