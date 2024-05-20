Moneybagg Yo Disses BIG30 On Leaked Song, He Seems To Respond

It seems like Bread Gang Entertainment, Moneybagg Yo's label, is facing some internal conflict at the moment, as an unreleased diss track seemingly against signee BIG30 surfaced online over the weekend. In it, he claims that there have been sneak disses and behind-the-scenes betrayals on BIG's part, and that Bagg gave him all the resources necessary for his career. However, the label boss thinks that his artist fumbled the bag and just isn't connecting with the fanbases anymore, as well as suggesting a gambling addiction. Furthermore, it's not the best look for the former "GO!" collaborators, and hopefully they can resolve their issues through a clean rap battle or just a heart-to-heart.

However, BIG30 allegedly responded to Moneybagg Yo via a Facebook post from Friday (May 17) after he first heard the unreleased diss track. "And who tf said they gone die bout that lame a** s**t," the Still King MC reportedly expressed, per AllHipHop. "That don’t even sound like me truth be told n***a recruited my n***a for protection. Sholl hope yeen never thought my n***a had super powers he couldn’t do it by his self fool a** n***a. You came to our hood for the muscle cause them folks starting putting pressure on his a** extortion only!! He still paying n***a to this day to stay off his ahh.

Moneybagg Yo's Unreleased Diss Towards BIG30: Listen

"How tf you Nuskie, living Youn do s**t Nuskie do…." BIG30 continued concerning Moneybagg Yo. "Ain’t tried to lift a pinky …..I wore a breadgang chain cause I was sighed to you. You begged for a big blrrrd chain SHIESTY SAID HIS SELF NEGATIVE ITS ONLY 2 OF US DUDE A BOZO. And ts was dead and please tell these folks when we ever talked face to face and Ian have mines on me or you know how we moving… we brought life to that s**t made the city respect you my n***a died for that lame a** s**t and yeen even come to the funeral you posted a car I was in one it’s a big difference between me and you…

"Ask anybody I had 150k in a back pack ready to spend whatever to put my n###a away nice. Make sure he str8," BIG30's alleged post about Moneybagg Yo concluded. "You called my phone begging to lemme let you pay for the funeral. Knowing yeen have a 1st nor 2nd thought on coming. Talm bout after Shiesty got locked I layed down. Naaaaw I was on some mo S**t at the time after my n***a died. I couldn’t stay in rap mode like you you done played. Now I gotta really flush you [100 emoji]."

