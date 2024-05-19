BIG30 Is Looking To Prove He Is "Still King" On New LP

The Memphis MC goes lone wolf on his third album.

Memphis, Tennesee might be one of the hardest cities for a rapper to stand out in. Just think about all og the powerhouse names that originate from there. You have Key Glock, GloRilla, Yo Gotti, Juicy J, Moneybagg Yo, and so many others. One quality that all of these artists share would be the trademark Memphis accent and the resonant cadence. Sometimes, that similarity can really make it hard for listeners to discern who they are listening to. Unfortunately, for BIG30, he is one of the MCs that are having a harder go of things.

While he certainly has the connections in the industry like Pooh Shiesty and Yo Gotti, and a handful of popular tracks, it seems that he gets lost in the mix. By no means does BIG30 put out bad music. However, in that same breath, he does not stick out amongst his neighboring contemporaries. To us there really is not anything that makes him unique enough to garner more that replay ability factor.

Listen To Still King By BIG30

His latest album, Still King, is proof of that in some respects. At 17 tracks and minimal features, the tracks feel like they are repeating themselves. It also does not help that his "brrrr" adlibs sound exactly like Pooh Shiesty's either. At the end of the day, this is not a bad album, but it just does not move the needle.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album Still King by BIG30? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest in his discography? Do you think more features were needed for this tape, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding BIG30. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Still King Tracklist:

  1. STATE PROPERTY
  2. BEEN A THREAT
  3. COME SAVE ME
  4. SEAHAWK
  5. HEAD TAP with Fredo Bang
  6. SHAWN CARTER
  7. GHOSTLAND
  8. FUNCTION
  9. RIGHTEOUS
  10. DON'T TALK with K Carbon
  11. DOUBLE LIFE
  12. NLESS
  13. ENEMIES
  14. LIL HANK FLOW
  15. WE GONE SLIDE
  16. SANG TO EM
  17. HERE COME THEM KILLAS

