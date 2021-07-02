BIG30
- MixtapesBig30 Makes A Grand Entrance On "Last Man Standing" Big30 shares his official debut album, "Last Man Standing" ft. Pooh Shiesty, ATL Jacob & more. By Aron A.
- NewsBig30 Comes Through With "On My Mama"Big30 calls for Pooh Shiesty's freedom in his new song, "On My Mama." By Aron A.
- NewsBIG30 Returns With New Song & Video, "Dead Guyz"Stream the latest from BIG30 now.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsBig30 Celebrates Grizzlies Success With "King Of The Projects (GrizzMix)"Big30 remixes "King Of The Projects" for the Memphis Grizzlies. By Aron A.
- NewsBig30 Is On The Free Pooh Shiesty Campaign On "Protest"Memphis' own Big30 puts on for the members on his latest single, "Protest." By Aron A.
- NewsBIG30 & Pooh Shiesty Team Up On "Free Shiest Life"BIG30 and Pooh Shiesty connect for a highlight off of "King Of Killbranch." By Aron A.
- NewsBIG30 Locks In With Moneybgg Yo & Big Homiie G On "Red Key"Memphis, stand up!By Aron A.
- NewsBIG30 & Offset Trade Verses On "Fu*k The Opps 4L"BIG30 and Offset trade verses on "King Of Killbranch" standout cut "Fu*k The Opps 4L." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBIG30 & Future Unite On "Whatever Come With It"BIG30 has delivered his debut album, uniting with Future on the highlight "Whatever Come With It." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBIG30 Releases Debut Project "King Of Killbranch" Featuring Future, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, & MoreBIG30 releases his debut project with features from Future, Lil Durk, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Pooh Shiesty, Quavo, Offset, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBIG30 Drops Off "Backseat Of The Rolls Truck"You can hear the Pooh Shiesty influence in BIG30's new release.By Joe Abrams
- NewsBig30 Is Big Steppin' On "Mista"The rising Memphis rapper emerges with a new single. By Aron A.
- NewsBIG30 & Yo Gotti Flex Their "Too Official" StatusThe Memphis rappers linked up and showed off their riches in the visual to their collab.By Erika Marie