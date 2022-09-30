Big30’s exceptional run over the past two years led him to the release of his official debut album, Last Man Standing. The Memphis rapper’s latest body of work consists of 16 songs in total. Though he holds down th project on his own mostly, he brings along a few artists like Hotboii, ATL Jacob, Big Homiie G, and Lil Jairmy. However, the most significant feature comes on track 15, “Crying (Interlude),” which includes an outro from Pooh Shiesty over a jail phone.

Last Man Standing is certainly a strong statement for Big30, who has been grinding heavily since the release of King Of Killbranch.

Press play on his latest project below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of Last Man Standing.