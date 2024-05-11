Moneybagg Yo Is Unrecognizable In Viral Pre-Fame Photo

It goes without saying that Moneybagg Yo has come a long way since his rise to fame. Evidently, his look is a major reflection of that. As of late, an old photo of the rapper has been making its rounds online, proving just how much he's really changed over the years. In the photo, he sits in a car tattoo-free, wearing far less jewelry than he usually sports nowadays.

Of course, social media users are coming through with plenty of jokes about the pre-glow-up shot, sounding off in Worldstar's comments section. "Boy look like he can tap into any database," one commenter writes. Another thinks Moneybagg "def reminded the teacher about homework." Someone else simply notes how "we all have a past."

Moneybagg Yo Looked Wildly Different Before His Glow-Up

While some social media users are taken aback by the photo, others argue that he doesn't look too much different, aside from his hair, flashy jewelry, and tattoos. Either way, it's garnered a lot of reactions. Aside from looking back at the old days, Moneybagg Yo fans are also getting excited to hear what he has coming up next. Recently, the Memphis-born performer announced that he has a new album on the way. It's titled Speak Now and is set to arrive very soon, on May 24.

"To Every Action There’s A Reaction," he captioned the Instagram announcement, showing off the sketch-inspired album art. "Timing Is Everything And Information Is Power Im In Raw Form Aint No Cut On This Sh*t This For My Day 1 Core Fan Base The Ones Who Was There Since The Beginning !!" The album will follow the release of What do you think of Moneybagg Yo's viral alleged pre-fame photo? Are you shocked by it or not? What about social media users' reactions to the photo? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

