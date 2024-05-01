Moneybagg Yo Announces New Album That's Arriving Very Soon

Fans of Moneybagg Yo got a double whammy of good news today. Though his last mixtape Hard To Love dropped just last year and he's appeared on two label compilations since then, he's once again dropping new material soon. He took to Instagram to announce that he had a new album coming, which would be exciting enough on its own. But he also revealed that fans won't have to wait long to hear the entire project because it's dropping later this month.

"To Every Action There’s A Reaction, Timing Is Everything And Information Is Power Im In Raw Form Aint No Cut On This Shit This For My Day 1 Core Fan Base The Ones Who Was There Since The Beginning !!" the caption to his new Instagram post reads. The post also unveils the project album cover and reveals that it's called SPEAK NOW. The project will drop in just a few weeks on May 24 and fans are already filling the comments with hype. Check out the announcement post Moneybagg Yo made to Instagram below.

Read More: Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher: Relationship Timeline

Moneybagg Yo Has A New Album On The Way

In the comments, some fellow artists chime in. Rappers like Rob 49 and Blac Youngsta pop up, leading fans to believe that they could be making guest appearances on the album. That's also the case with country music megastar Morgan Wallen who also pops up in the comments. Wallen has crossed over into hip-hop before with a pair of collaborations with Lil Durk under his belt. He also made an Instagram post earlier this year that led many fans to believe he was working on new music with Post Malone.

Moneybagg Yo just made a pretty memorable appearance on the new GloRilla mixtape. They teamed up for the club banger "All Dere." What do you think of Moneybagg Yo announcing yet another new album even after releasing so much material lately? Are you looking forward to SPEAK NOW dropping later this month? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Moneybagg Yo Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

[Via]