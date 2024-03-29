Moneybagg Yo & Rob49 Drop Nearly NSFW Single "Bussin"

Moneybagg Yo is one of the most prolific Memphis rappers in the modern era. The CMG/Bread Gang Music Group MC has one of the largest catalogs with about 19 projects, not including deluxe versions. Even though we are accustomed to hearing multiple projects from him every year, 2023 was perhaps his biggest. In 2024, Moneybagg Yo is starting off with a raunchy bang by dropping "Bussin" with Rob49.

This marks the first-ever track with the Tennessee and Louisiana natives, as they rap about women and sex. It is easily one of the most bombastic tracks we have heard all year. The NSFW lyrics are not being subliminal whatsoever as you know what Yo and Rob49 are talking about on this cut. Helping with this basic trap banger are the master producers of the subgenre Tay Keith and Wheezy.

Read More: Diddy & Yung Miami Tried To Recruit Chrisean Rock For Sex Work, Karlissa Saffold Alleges

Listen To "Bussin" By Moneybagg Yo & Rob49

This song is ready for the strip clubs and nightclubs with its loud and aggressive tone. For Yo, this is his first solo single since the beginning of last year. The singles in between were either features or in collaboration with the CMG label for the posse album Gangsta Art 2. Be sure to check out "Bussin" featuring Rob49 with the audio link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Bussin," by Moneybagg Yo and Rob49? Is this one of his better releases as of late, why or why not? Do you think a new album is on the way? Who had the stronger performance on the record? Is this song doing too much in terms of the lyrics? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Moneybagg Yo and Rob49. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

It ain't nothin' better than a ten that's a slut (For me though)

The type of girl that already be wet before you touch (Ugh, ugh)

She love when my chains smack her face when we f*** (Love when we f***)

I love me a slut that got a taste for that— Ugh, ugh

Face card bussin' (Yeah, yeah), middle part bussin' (Yeah, yeah)

French tips bussin' (Yeah, yeah), super-wet bussin' (Yeah, yeah)

Read More: Doechii & JT Are Unbothered On Party-Ready Banger "Alter Ego"