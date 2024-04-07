GloRilla & Moneybagg Yo Team Up For Club-Ready Banger "All Dere"

GloRilla recently unleashed her debut mixtape, "Ehhthang Ehhthang."

GloRilla Ehhthang Ehhthang Cover ArtGloRilla Ehhthang Ehhthang Cover Art

GloRilla kicked off this weekend with the release of her eagerly anticipated new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang, and so far, fans are impressed. The Memphis-born rapper delivered what's sure to become one of the hottest songs of the season alongside Megan Thee Stallion, "Wanna Be," just ahead of their upcoming Hot Girl Summer tour. She also ignited a feud with City Girls' JT over a line in "Aite" with Kevo Muney, in which she insisted there's zero beef between them.

Aside from Meg and Kevo, Glo's latest release also includes features from a few other high-profile performers like Finesse2tymes and Boston Richey. She even teamed up with fellow Tennessee native Moneybagg Yo for "All Dere," offering fans yet another club-ready banger.

GloRilla Unleashes Ehhthang Ehhthang

The song samples Project Pat's 2022 Layin' da Smack Down cut with Juvenile, "Make Dat Azz Clap (Back Clap)," giving the raunchy classic new life. GloRilla allows her signature, focused flow to shine on the fun track while Moneybagg Yo comes through with a quick playful verse. It's safe to say that fans are glad to see the duo back at it, as they've been begging them to join forces again ever since their Hard To Love collab, "On Wat U On." They've also made their mutual respect for one another apparent, with Moneybagg even icing Glo out with a Bread Gang Entertainment chain back in 2023.

What do you think of GloRilla's new song with Moneybagg Yo? Will you be adding "All Dere" to your spring playlist or not? How's her new mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, sounding so far? Whose feature is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

A** like the sun, make it clap or some
She deserve some hundreds, not no motherf*cking ones
Ring on her tongue, she like havin' fun
That ain't no BBL, baby, where you get that from?

