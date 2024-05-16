Moneybagg Yo Confronts Fan For Throwing Cash At Him: Watch

CMG Gangsta Art Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 26: Moneybagg Yo performs onstage during CMG Gangsta Art Tour at State Farm Arena on November 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Moneybagg Yo clearly didn't appreciate the disrespect.

It's no secret that Moneybagg Yo likes money, but evidently, the rapper doesn't appreciate having it thrown at him onstage. During a recent show, an audience member decided to make it rain on the "Bussin" performer, prompting him to fire back. In a clip making its rounds online, he tells the overzealous clubgoer off, making it clear that he took it as a sign of disrespect.

“Aye, throw the money at your b*tch, man," he told the fan. "I ain’t the b*tch. F*ck wrong with you? Let’s get this sh*t right, n***a.” Based on his reaction, he took offense to being treated like a stripper and wasn't about to let it slide. Fortunately, things didn't escalate any further from there, and Moneybagg Yo simply proceeded with his show. The same can't be said for every rapper who's been showered with cash in recent months, however.

Moneybagg Yo Asks Money-Throwing Fan, "F*ck Wrong With You?"

Last month, for example, Offset was performing at a club when someone in the front row threw a stack of money at him. Instead of brushing it off, he turned around and headed towards the person to confront them. It appeared as though security was able to intervene before things got too out of hand, though the two of them continued throwing cash at each other for some time. Rick Ross also dealt with a similar situation in January, when he appeared at a nightclub and had a fan throw a small stack of money right in his face. Looking irritated, he returned the favor, hitting the man in the face with some bills from close range.

What do you think of Moneybagg Yo getting upset after a fan threw cash at him onstage? Do you think he had a right to be angry, or was he overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

