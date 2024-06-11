Moneybagg Yo Unveils Tracklist & Features For Highly Anticipated "SPEAK NOW"

CMG Gangsta Art Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 26: Moneybagg Yo backstage during CMG Gangsta Art Tour at State Farm Arena on November 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Moneybagg Yo had a lot of last-minute additions to this album.

Fans are not going to have to wait much longer for Moneybagg Yo to drop SPEAK NOW, as the rapper has just revealed the tracklist. According to HipHopNMore, the platinum certified artist did so moments ago and we also have full knowledge of the accompanying features. This is a big deal, mainly because Yo was hyping up a guest that he wanted, which forced him to move the LP back to a later date. It is why fans have been a little restless, as the album was supposed to hit streaming on May 24.

It appears that the artist that the Memphis native was able to sneak in was Lil Durk. Yo shared a screenshot of a text conversation with him and Smurk, and both were pleased with how it turned out. The Chicago native is one of five guest artists for SPEAK NOW, with YTB Fatt, Kevo Muney, Chris Brown, the already-known Rob49, and country star Morgan Wallen rounding out the names. The latter may be a shocker to some, but he has worked with rappers in the past, including Lil Durk.

Moneybagg Yo Grabs Six Guests For SPEAK NOW

In total, there will be 17 songs, three of which are already out. Those include "TRYNA MAKE SURE", "BUSSIN", with Rob49, and the most recent, "PLAY DA FOOL". All three have been hitting for Moneybagg Yo and there is good chance that more bangers are on the horizon. Speaking of which, this will allegedly not be the only album we get from Yo. He announced a second tape, which will feature him in a more vulnerable state. Get ready to feast y'all.

What are your thoughts the tracklist for SPEAK NOW by Moneybagg Yo? What feature are you most excited to hear next to him and why? Do you think this will be one of his best projects to date? What album single have you been enjoying the most so far? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Moneybagg Yo. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

SPEAK NOW Tracklist:

  1. ALL YEAR
  2. SPEAK
  3. P RUN
  4. TRYNA MAKE SURE
  5. TABOO MIAMI
  6. FIREPLACE
  7. I FEEL IT
  8. DRUNK OFF U (feat. Chris Brown)
  9. BUSSIN (feat. Rob49)
  10. TIC TAC TOE
  11. GANGSTAS RELATE (feat. Lil Durk)
  12. PLAY DA FOOL
  13. RICH VIKING
  14. ON DET (feat. YTB Fatt)
  15. WHISKEY WHISKEY (feat. Morgan Wallen)
  16. AW SHIT
  17. GO GHO$T (Interlude) (feat. Kevo Muney)

