Moneybagg Yo Teases A Possible Country Project After Success Of Morgan Wallen Collab

Yo's first country team-up lands on his latest album "SPEAK NOW".

Moneybagg Yo is ready to don a cowboy hat and spurs it appears after showing some interest in going full country for a project. This news come from an interview surrounding the success of "WHISKEY WHISKEY" with Billboard at the 2024 BET Awards. For those who are not aware, this song lands on the Memphis rapper's recent album SPEAK NOW. It sees him work with country star Morgan Wallen, someone who has been doing his own crossing over working with the likes of Lil Durk. These two genres melding together continues to grow more and more common, so seeing this trend is not all that surprising. Overall, it works pretty well, and "WHISKEY WHISKEY" is no exception.

The album cut debuted at number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and it is the only song to chart from it. Additionally, Moneybagg's project is doing well too, sliding into 13th on the Hot 200. But due to him and Morgan Wallen displaying some solid chemistry he sees the vision and would not be opposed to dropping a country album or EP in the near future. The veteran hitmaker also mentioned to the publication that him and Morgan had been texting very often and that the latter was encouraging him to dive into this space.

Moneybagg Yo Is Down To Dabble In Country Music

Furthermore, he has been hearing from a lot of other country mainstays since the release of "WHISKEY WHISKEY". Yo claims they are down to collaborate, but before that happens, he still has some ideas he wants to tackle first. "After these next two albums I’m fixing to drop before the summer is over, I think after that, going into the winter or something, I think I’m going to do a country album, a country EP or something", Yo revealed. He did say during the rollout of SPEAK NOW that he was going to drop an R&B tape soon, so clearly it is a great time to be a fan of his right now.