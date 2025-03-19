Wale Shares Melancholic Single "Blanco" Amid Album Buzz

This is not a drill; Wale has new music out now! One of the faces of the Washington D.C. rap scene is here and with a single titled "Blanco." It's been an anticipated one too, as the "Lotus Flower Bomb" songwriter has been hyping up his next album. If and when it does drop, it will be LP number eight for the veteran. "Everything culture. Tours over. Spent time wit my people.. #8 is next," he wrote back in November on his Instagram. "Wrapping up album 8 now. Haberdashery aligned with the sonics.... greatness is... afoot," he said just four weeks ago. Hopefully, 2025 will be the year for the Wale comeback because it's been almost three full years since his last full-length, More About Nothing. During this drought though, he's been popping up as a feature and dropping solo tracks here and there. September 2024 was the last we heard from him in that capacity.
Then, he shared a three-track EP that included a precursing track "Ghetto Speak." The other two were "Mission Statement" with producer T-Minus and "What's The Play" featuring Chaz French. Compared to that trio of cuts, "Blanco" is quite different from top to bottom. Wale slows things down considerably and looks within at how alcohol is both a depressant and anti-depressant. However, he points out how using it the latter fashion can be dangerous as it leads to you avoiding your problems in life. Per West Coast Styles, he explained the reason why he decided to share this vulnerable and solemn track. "Artists spend years hiding behind bravado…'Blanco' strips all that away. It’s the beginning of a more honest conversation I want to have with my audience and how I feel, and I want to give people an opportunity to connect with a more vulnerable side of my artistry." He succeeded in that mission in our eyes and hopefully, more details about this eighth LP surface soon.
Read More: What Happened To Freaknik?
Wale "Blanco"
Read More: Big Homiie G Talks Influence Of Moneybagg Yo And Being Self Made On Latest Project "Self Made Self Paid"