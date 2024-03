Born in the Nation's Capital and raised in Maryland, those who know Chaz French best have described him as a survivor, as he lived through both a near-death car accident and homelessness. He's persevered through life's trials, and has been blessed with a daughter. This, coupled with his support of his crew Gallery Family, has allowed him to flourish as a rapper in the DMV area. He's prepping a debut mixtape, Happy Belated, due out in the summer of 2014.