Wale Builds Momentum With Chaz French Collab "What's The Play"

Wale adds to his "Ghetto Speak" EP.

Wale is on the horizon of dropping a new album and although we don't know anything else yet, that's enough to get us excited. The Washington D.C. rapper has been inching his way back into the limelight as of late with his biggest step being a new tour. In just five days, he will be embarking on a 33-day trek across North America and it's called Every Blue Moon. The Tour. There's a chance we could be getting the project within the next couple of months, but no one really knows yet. For now though, Wale has been treating his starving fans with a few singles over the last week and "What's The Play" is the latest one.

Prior to this, the "Lotus Flower Bomb" artist put out a two-track EP called Ghetto Speak. It consisted of the title track and "Mission Statement". Both brought some more conscious ideas to the table like the pros and cons of growing up in D.C. Now, with "What's The Play", which features Chaz French, Wale is asking himself how he should continue to move. He acknowledges his own absence on the chorus and wonders if he's still got real supporters still out there. Again, there's more to like here in terms of substance, but Wale also gives a dynamic vocal performance, too. Check out the single with the link below.

"What's The Play" - Wale & Chaz French

