Wale Returns With Brief But Intriguing "Ghetto Speak" & "Mission Statement" Singles

Wale has kind of been in the dark for a little bit now, but he seems to be ramping up production again with this new "Ghetto Speak" two-pack. This comes on the heels of his Every Blue Moon Tour announcement from a few weeks ago. It's commemorating the release of his debut album, Attention Deficit, which is now over 15 years old already. The Every Blue Moon trek is going to be quite the journey across the U.S. despite it not being solely for a new release. Wale will begin on September 19 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Then, he will wrap things up on November 7 in Birmingham, AL. However, noticed how we said "not solely". There is a great chance that the D.C. talent will promote some new tracks from his ninth album that's in the works.

It's possible that it could be named after the tour, and it would be an aptly titled LP given his recent track record. We don't have a release date yet, but we did receive a snippet of song in the trailer announcement for the tour. Furthering the hype are these two new songs from Wale, "Ghetto Speak" and "Mission Statement". Both cuts are extremely short with them averaging out to be a minute and a half apiece. However, they do present some descriptive and introspective lyricism, as well as solid beats. "Ghetto Speak" is rougher around the edges with dirty soul vibe. His bars reflect the good and the bad about his hometown. "Mission Statement", more cleanly produced by T-Minus, sounds more upbeat on the surface, but it has a serious tone like the first. There are great ideas here and we cannot wait for more to come from Wale.

"Ghetto Speak" / "Mission Statement" - Wale & T-Minus