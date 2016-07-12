The world needs more beats by T-Minus.

One of the OG OVO beat gods, the producer born Tyler Williams is one of the Greater Toronto Area's musical pioneers. T-Minus's contribution to Aubrey Graham's catalogue is deep as deep gets, with his legendary production spanning from "The Motto," all the way back to Drake's first ever single "Replacement Girl." Dominating the early 2010's, T-Minus's catalogue of non-Drake hits include Kendrick Lamar's "Swimming Pools (Drank)," Wale's "Ambition," and Ludacris's "How Low."

Unfortunately, the last we heard from T-Minus, Monique and Drake were on speaking terms. Come back to the boards and into our hearts, T.