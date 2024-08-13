Wale Rolls Out "Every Blue Moon" Tour Dates With A Brand New Song

The D.C. rapper has a new album on the way.

Wale is back. The D.C. rapper has unveiled the Every Blue Moon Tour, which will launch in September and run throughout November. Wale made the announcement in style, dropping a video in which he stands in front of, you guessed it, a blue moon. The rapper also previewed an instrumental from a brand new song. No title is provided, and Wale doesn't let us hear the chorus, but it's safe to assume the song will land on his upcoming eighth album. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16.

Wale's tour announcement is a bigger deal than it might initially seem. The rapper has been out of the spotlight for quite some time. His last album was Folarin' II in 2021, and he hasn't dropped many guest verses in the years since. There were several reasons why. For one, Wale claimed to have suffered some lingering effects from his 2020 bout with COVID. "That sh*t is real," he told the Breakfast Club. "It feels like you smoked too much. For me, because I have legitimate issues with anxiety and stuff, everything was heightened." He also noted that his introverted nature led to him getting off social media for over a year.

Wale Will Celebrate The Anniversary Of His Debut Album

The Every Blue Moon Tour is going to be a special one for both the rapper and his fans. Not only will it give Wale a chance to promote his upcoming album, but it will be a celebration of his 2009 debut album, Attention Deficit. Live Nation reported that the rapper will be performing select songs from the album as a means of commemorating the fifteenth anniversary of its release. Wale's feelings toward the album has changed significantly over the years. Attention Deficit underperformed commercially, and the rapper felt as though his music suffered as a result of him trying to go "mainstream." He eventually made peace with the album and its place in his catalog.

"I think the music business was in such a polarizing state at that point," Wale told the Washington Post in 2019. He now considers Attention Deficit to be a better and bolder album than its reputation suggests. "Songs like '90210,' 'Pretty Girls' — I was one of the first people to put Gucci Mane on an album at the time," the rapper noted. "That was different, especially as a new artist coming with an actual go-go sample. Wale told the outlet that he was eventually able to separate the album's quality from its poor sales. "I honestly don’t think about it that much anymore," he noted. "I kind of just bury it."