Wale Speaks On How His Life Has Been Going On “Max Julien”

"My silence has been golden....see you on Friday. Folarin back." That was the vague but telling message from Wale to his Instagram followers on Wednesday. Well, it is now Friday, and the Washington D.C. rapper delivered on his promise by dropping a brand-new single. "Max Julien" is his first solo effort since his 2022 record, More About Nothing. What is also exciting for Wale is that we recently found out that he decided to join a different record label.

According to multiple reports and sources, including TMZ Hip-Hop, he inked a deal with Def Jam Records. Furthermore, he also apparently signed the contract a few months prior and wanted to keep it hidden for a bit. It was a great bombshell to drop last night because it built more anticipation for this single. "Max Julien" is a life update track that reveals how the rapper has been feeling lately.

Listen To "Max Julien" From Wale

Most of the lyrics contain thoughts and feelings of loneliness, isolation, and feeling like the best rapper. Another interesting tidbit about the song is that there are some big writing credits on it. Timbaland and Missy Elliot are acknowledged for their contributions on the Genius page. Wale is holding no punches on this single.

Quotable Lyrics:

You see I'm that cozy

Everybody sayin', "Twin", can't nobody clone me

And everybody fake friends, everybody lonely

And everybody ain't him, I'm the one and only

They ain't got the flows for me

Another O's with 'em to discuss hoes with me

