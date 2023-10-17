Wale Announces His Return: “See You On Friday”

Wale is officially back. The rapper announced his long-awaited return to music in a post on Instagram, on Tuesday. In doing so, he didn't provide many concrete details but told fans to be on the lookout, later this week.

"My silence has been golden....see you on Friday," Wale captioned the announcement. "Folarin back." In addition to including a picture of himself, he also added a photo of the text: "There's no potential in a friendship / That comes with intentions." Ty Dolla $ign, Charlamagne That God, and several more celebrities shared their excitement in the comments section of the post. Fans joined in the hype as well. "We been waiting… LFG," one user wrote. Another added: "I knew you weren’t gonna let meek and Ross drop without you dropping a classique."

Read More: Rappers Like Big Sean: J Cole, Drake, Wale, Kendrick Lamar And More

Wale Performs At AfroPunk In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Rapper Wale performs onstage during day 2 of 2021 AfroPunk Atlanta at Atlantic Station Pinnacle on September 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Assuming Wale is preparing for a new album, it will be his first since 2021's Folarin II. On that project, he worked with Rick Ross, Chris Brown, J. Cole, Jamie Foxx, Maxo Kream, and several more. It served as a sequel to his 2012 mixtape Folarin. Check out his new announcement below.

Wale Has New Music On The Way

Amid his time away from dropping new music, Wale recently ranted about being introverted on social media. “Don’t ever FaceTime me. Please and thank u,” Wale wrote on Instagram, earlier this year. “My phone broke even if it’s new it’s broke.. FaceTime don’t work. Thank you Sincerely, overwhelmed Introvert.” In another post, he added: "Should I call you or should we quickly resolve this with 200 text messages." Additionally, Wale has spent time focusing on his acting career in recent years. In 2022, he appeared in Michael Bay's film, Ambulance, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Read More: Wale The Sage Delivers 9 Featureless Songs On New “Running From Time” EP

[Via]