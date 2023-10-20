Lupita Nyong’o Confirms Breakup, Spotted With Joshua Jackson At Concert

Lupita Nyong'o has confirmed that she has split from boyfriend Selema Masekela. "There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering. At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," Nyong'o began a lengthy Instagram caption. She had been dating the sports commentator since December 2022.

However, Nyong'o was also spotted out-and-about with another newly-single individual. Earlier this week, the actress attended Janelle Monáe's concert in LA alongside fellow actor Joshua Jackson. Jackson recently announced his split from Jodie Turner-Smith. However, there's nothing to say that the link-up was any more than two friends finding solace in company and good music. Nyong'o and Jackson have never appeared on screen together.

Naomi Osaka Seemingly Confirms Cordae Split

However, Nyong'o and Jackson aren't the only people rediscovering single life it seems. A tweet from tennis star Naomi Osaka has fans speculating that she may have broken up with rapper Cordae. "I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me," Osaka wrote on social media while also removing any trace of her child's father from her online presence. It's not the first time that Osaka has hinted at a breakup. On September 27, she wrote "the art of loving yourself" while also liking a post about "walking away from those who don't value you". For Cordae's part, he did not acknowledge Osaka's birthday this week and appeared absent from her celebrations.

The couple has been together since July 2019, when Cordae officially confirmed rumors that had been circulating since April. The pair weathered Osaka's decline from the highest echelon of pro tennis as she suffered injuries and chose to step back to focus on her mental health. The couple welcomed a daughter, Shai, this past July.

