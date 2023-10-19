Sophia Bush And Ashlyn Harris Seen Flirting Months Before Respective Divorces

Newly announced couple Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris may have been an item longer than originally believed. The pair appeared on a panel about women in sport at the Cannes Film Festival in June. While being seated next to one another was innocuous enough, Harris posted several photos after the panel where she was seen with her arm around Bush. They also posted up together at a Women's World Cup watch party in LA a month later. Other reports suggest that there was some flirty behavior between the two. Furthermore, the Daily Mail went as far as to report that Harris told her wife, fellow soccer player Ali Kreiger, that the marriage was over just days after returning from Cannes.

Bush and Harris have reportedly been an official item for a few weeks now. Bush filed for divorce in early August while Harris and Krieger split in mid-September. Krieger is yet to speak publicly about the split. However, Bush's ex-husband said he only wanted the best for her and was "supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled."

Naomi Osaka Hints At Cordae Split

However, Bush and Harris are not the only sports-related individuals making headlines about their relationship status. A tweet from tennis star Naomi Osaka has fans speculating that she may have broken up with rapper Cordae. "I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me," Osaka wrote on social media while also removing any trace of her child's father from her online presence. It's not the first time that Osaka has hinted at a breakup. On September 27, she wrote "the art of loving yourself" while also liking a post about "walking away from those who don't value you". For Cordae's part, he did not acknowledge Osaka's birthday this week and appeared absent from her celebrations.

The couple has been together since July 2019, when Cordae officially confirmed rumors that had been circulating since April. The pair weathered Osaka's decline from the highest echelon of pro tennis as she suffered injuries and chose to step back to focus on her mental health. The couple welcomed a daughter, Shai, this past July.

