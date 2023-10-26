Ali Krieger Vibes At Celtics-Knicks Amid Divorce Drama

Recently retired women's soccer star Ali Krieger was seen happily vibing courtside as the Boston Celtics kicked off their season against the New York Knicks. Krieger was spotted alongside makeup artist Alexandria Gilleo as the Celtics opened the season with a win. Krieger recently wrapped up an 18-year career in professional soccer, having announced that 2023 would be her final season. However, her team, Gotham FC, are still alive in the playoffs. They face the Portland Thorns in the NWSL semifinals on November 5.

As for the game, it was a thrilling showdown between the two Eastern Conference teams. New starting center Kristaps Porziņģis, who began his NBA career with the Knicks, scored 30 points. That became the highest-scoring Celtics debut of all time. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum notched a double-double with a game-high 34 points along with 11 rebounds. Despite this, the game was only decided by a four-point margin, as the Celtics took a 108-104 win.

Krieger's Ex Seen Flirting With New Beau Months Before Divorce

The NBA game was a happy time away from the less positive headlines Krieger has recently been involved in. She recently announced her divorce from longtime partner and fellow soccer player Ashlynn Harris. However, reports have emerged about Harris' pre-divorce behavior. Harris, along with new partner Sophia Bush, appeared on a panel about women in sport at the Cannes Film Festival in June. While being seated next to one another was innocuous enough, Harris posted several photos after the panel where she was seen with her arm around Bush. They also posted up together at a Women's World Cup watch party in LA a month later. Furthermore, the Daily Mail went as far as to report that Harris told her wife, fellow soccer player Ali Kreiger, that the marriage was over just days after returning from Cannes.

Bush and Harris have reportedly been an official item for a few weeks now. Bush filed for divorce in early August while Harris and Krieger split in mid-September. Krieger is yet to speak publicly about the split. However, Bush's ex-husband said he only wanted the best for her and was "supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled."

