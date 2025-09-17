For seemingly no reason at all, producer extraordinaire Cardo (aka Cardo Got Wingz), decided to take a slick shot at PlaqueBoyMax. If you don't know who the latter is, he's a longtime content creator and YouTuber known for his livestreams.
However, in the last year and change, he's quickly become an intriguing beat smith himself in hip-hop. He's got some impressive linkups under his belt already with the likes of Skepta, Fred again.., Rob49, Veeze, Lil Yachty, and more.
His reach has grown so much in fact, that he's actually launching his own record label. Last month, Max announced this endeavor, encouraging any and all up and coming artists to send their material in. "I'm starting my own record label. Reply or quote tweet with a video submission of your music. Show your sh*t off," he began.
"Show me what you got. Do not send me a link, we're not clicking no links. I'm going through tonight on stream. Finalists, tomorrow is for the try out, winners get flown out this weekend to make music live to make music on my stream In The Booth. Let's get it."
But Cardo is not impressed in the slightest by everything PlaqueBoyMax has been achieving lately. As caught by Complex Music, he tweeted that he's seemingly part of the reason why "rap dying."
PlaqueBoyMax Cardo Beef
"Rap dying and if yall think plaque boy max weak a*s saving anything yallllllll allll crazy," he said. Cardo, who's worked with superstars like Travis Scott, ScHoolboy Q, Migos, and Playboi Carti, continued, "Nothing that n**** does impresses me."
This set a lot of people off, which got Cardo laughing off their replies. "White people mad about my tweets dawg lmao." "Omg not the bots on me now lmaoooooo."
Sometime amid his rant, PlaqueBoyMax responded to Cardo's trash talk with a screenshot that showing that the fellow producer allegedly hit him up to collaborate. "Let's turn up," Cardo's alleged message to Max reads.
Even though this does add a bit more context to the situation, it's still a bit foggy as to why Cardo decided to lash out. Hopefully, we learn more sooner than later.