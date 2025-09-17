PlaqueBoyMax has been involved in a fair share of beefs since getting more entrenched in rap, his biggest being with Fivio Foreign.

"Show me what you got. Do not send me a link, we're not clicking no links. I'm going through tonight on stream. Finalists, tomorrow is for the try out, winners get flown out this weekend to make music live to make music on my stream In The Booth. Let's get it."

His reach has grown so much in fact, that he's actually launching his own record label. Last month, Max announced this endeavor, encouraging any and all up and coming artists to send their material in. "I'm starting my own record label. Reply or quote tweet with a video submission of your music. Show your sh*t off," he began.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.