Cardo Got Wings Celebrates His Phenomenal 2024 With New Project "MADeMAN"

Cardo Got Wings has been having an exceptional 2024 for a few reasons. Firstly, he has been working on a new project with Playboi Carti and as it turns out, he is a big driver behind the new sound. Secondly, he was the producer on Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" which was a massive shot at Drake that sparked one of the wildest beefs of all-time. With that being said, Cardo has been working on his solo music, and today, he dropped off a new album called MADeMAN.
Overall, this album contains 14 tracks in which Cardo delivers production while also spitting his own bars. The new project contains features from the likes of Seafood Sam, Payroll Giovanni, Kamaiyah, and even Larry June. The production is smooth with some elements of funk that really help set a vibe. There is a distinct sound all throughout the tape, and if you like Cardo's style, then you are going to enjoy this project. Not to mention, his rapping is sensational and he does well holding his own against his guests.
Let us know how you feel about this Cardo collaboration, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is one of the best albums of the year? Has there been another producer with as big of a year as Cardo? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.
Cardo Got Wings Can Do It All
Tracklist:
- MADeMAN Intro
- Thinking of Wayz ft. Payroll Giovanni
- Bankroll
- Can't Stop
- Never 2 Much ft. Seafood Sam
- Thumbin
- Woke Up Ballin'
- Nameless ft. Larry June
- Paper ft. Kamaiyah
- Mac Dre Flow
- When You See Me
- C-Bo Flow ft. Payroll Giovanni
- Ain't No Way
- Outro ft. Payroll Giovanni
[Via]