Chicken P Continues His Rise With The Braggadocious "Ain't Running Out"

Chicken P is someone we shed some light on just about a week ago when he featured on a new Myaap single "Actin Up." Even though it was a wild banger, it did not feature what he could do for a full song. Well, today is our first full coverage of Chicken P and we are going to be looking at one he just dropped called "Ain't Running Out." What is exciting about this release in particular as well, is the fact that this will be a single for a new project he has in the works.

He has been dropping music since 2018, so he is no rookie at all. But over the last few months or so, he has really picked up some momentum. "Ain't Running Out" sees Chicken P flexing hard with bars about expensive and exclusive clothing, jewelry, and lavish cars. The stunning Rolls-Royce convertible shown in the music video shows his dedication to sticking to the themes in the songs he creates and implementing them into the visuals.

Listen To "Ain't Running Out" By Chicken P

As for the song itself, Chicken P definitely has it what takes to become a star and finally break through this year. His soft yet expressive delivery is quite unique, and he has a knack for catchy melodies. "Ain't Running Out" puts those qualities on full display for sure and its track we will have on repeat. Make sure you run up the streams for this new track and keep an eye out for his upcoming project The Hardest N**** Living.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Ain't Running Out" by Chicken P? Does this get you excited for his upcoming album The Hardest N**** Living, why or why not? Is this one of his best trakcs as of late? What was your favorite element of the song? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Chicken P. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

